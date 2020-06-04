Ministry of Culture proposes July 4th to 9th as substitute for April’s Songkran Festival

The Ministry of Culture will propose to the CCSA the celebration of Songkran Festival to be rescheduled on July 4 to July 9, which was postponed from mid-April due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Minister of Culture Mr Itthiphol Khunpluem said that the period is most suitable from July 4 – 9 since it falls on a weekend as well as a religious holiday which is on the 5th of July.

By substituting the special Songkran holidays to the dates mentioned, the Thais will have at most six days to celebrate the festival with their families, said the Minister.

However, the minister also said that the issue must be decided by the CCSA based upon the outcome of the easing of restrictions in phase three.

Source: Thai PBS World

Photo: luxurysocietyasia.com

comments