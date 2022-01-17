Ministry of Public Health to propose resuming Test & Go: Anutin

Thailand is considering resuming its Test & Go policy, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday (Jan 18).

Speaking to the Reuters news agency, Mr Anutin said the Public Health Ministry would propose resuming Test & Go from Feb 1.

“We will propose measures that can be done safely and are medically sound,” Mr Anutin told Reuters.

The Test & Go policy had allowed fully vaccinated travellers who tested negative on arrival to enter Thailand without needing to undergo mandatory quarantine.

However, the policy was suspended in late December due to fears over the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The suspension of the Test & Go policy was a double blow for Hua Hin given that it came a short time after travel restrictions were eased meaning that it was easier for people using the policy to travel directly to Hua Hin after arriving in Bangkok.

Despite seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases after New Year, Thailand remains well below its peak during the wave of the Delta variant.

comments