Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024 gears up for final showdown at Bluport on Sunday

The contestants of “Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024” gathered at Hua Hin Train Station on January 19th as part of their promotional tour highlighting the region’s tourist destinations.

Led by Phatthiya Nimnoi, the rights holder of the pageant, twelve contestants engaged in filming a video to showcase the attractions of Hua Hin District. The event, held in the newly constructed building of the Hua Hin Railway Station, saw Mr. Pornchai Nusit, the station master, extend a warm welcome to the participants. This initiative is part of a broader effort to increase the visibility of the district’s tourist spots in the lead-up to the pageant.

The activities are a prelude to the final competition, scheduled for January 21, 2024, at 18:00 in the Bluport Hua Hin Shopping Mall’s event area, Level B.

The winner of the Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024 crown will be awarded a diamond crown valued at 200,000 baht, along with a trophy and additional prizes amounting to over 1,000,000 baht.

The event will be attended by Uum Taweeporn Pringjumras, 5th runner-up of Miss Grand International 2023 and Miss Grand Thailand 2023; Meena Rinna Chatamornchai, 5th runner-up of Miss Grand Thailand 2023; Meme Galsuda Chanakiree, Miss Grand Myanmar 2022; Nammon Chanidapa Boonaiam, Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2023; Grace Chantharat Nitayasunthonwichai, Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2020; and Channel 7 actress Punch Jesita Aramkam, Miss Grand Samut Prakan 2024.

The crowned Miss Grand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2024 will represent the province in the prestigious MISS GRAND THAILAND 2024: UNFORGETTABLE competition. This event, scheduled from March 3 to April 6, 2024, will conclude with the crowning of the 12th Miss Grand Thailand on April 6th at MGI HALL, Level 6, SHOW DC Shopping Mall, Bangkok.

