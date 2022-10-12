Monsoon Valley Vineyard & Jungle Aid team up for Christmas jazz event

In what promises to be a swinging start to the festive season, Monsoon Valley Vineyard will host an evening of jazz on Friday, December 23, 2022.

The event takes place from 6:30pm to 10:00pm at the vineyard’s Sala Wine Bar & Bistro.

Guests will enjoy a sumptuous festive buffet dinner, with two hours of free flow Monsoon Valley wines.

The one night only show will feature a performance from big band “Big to the Future”, who will perform a set of great hits and Christmas classics in their own unique jazz-swing style.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Hua Hin based charity Jungle Aid.

The volunteers at Jungle Aid do excellent work helping to provide medical aid, education, support and micro-business opportunities to improve the lives of people living in remote locations throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan and beyond.

Tickets are priced 2,500 THB net, which includes the 2 hours of free flow.

Booking required.

For more information, contact:

081 701 0222

081 701 0444

info@monsoonvalley.com

Program:

· 5:30pm Guests to leave by Bus from Monsoon Valley Wine Bar in Hua Hin Town

· 6:15pm Registration, and welcome drink

· 7:00pm Buffet to open and start of free flow (6:30 Pm)

· 7:00pm Band start 1st set of 45 minutes

· 7:45pm Santa appears

· 8:00pm Band Start 2nd set of 45 Minutes

· 8:45pm First set of Raffle tickets winners auction

· 9:00pm Band 3rd set of 45 Minutes

· 9:45pm Second and final Raffle and results of Silent Auction

· 10:15pm Carriages

