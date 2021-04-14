More closures announced in Hua Hin as cases continue to surge

The governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday announced new measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
The province, and particularly Hua Hin, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, the majority of which are linked to a cluster from the Maya Pub on Phetkasem Road.
While restaurants are allowed to open, alcohol can no longer be served and tables must be kept at least 1 meter apart with no more than 2 people per table.
Other establishments ordered to close include:
Cock/fish fighting venues
All entertainment venues – bars, pubs and karaoke
Water parks, amusement parks, swimming pools
Children’s playgrounds, including those in shopping malls
Pool/snooker venues
Internet cafes/Gaming shops
Boxing/Muay Thai venues or similar
Soapy massage venues
Movie theatres
Spas with steam/facial massage
Gyms/fitness centres/boxing camps
Medical facilities offering traditional Thai massage can remain open.
Traditional weddings, funerals or monk ordinations are allowed but social distancing measures must be in place.
Any event that has more than 50 attendees must seek permission from local authorities.
Public must follow DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
D – Distancing,
M – Mask wearing,
H – Handwashing,
T – Temperature check,
T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.
This post was republished with permission from Thaivisa.com