More closures announced in Hua Hin as cases continue to surge

The governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Tuesday announced new measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The province, and particularly Hua Hin, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, the majority of which are linked to a cluster from the Maya Pub on Phetkasem Road.

While restaurants are allowed to open, alcohol can no longer be served and tables must be kept at least 1 meter apart with no more than 2 people per table.

Other establishments ordered to close include:

Cock/fish fighting venues

All entertainment venues – bars, pubs and karaoke

Water parks, amusement parks, swimming pools

Children’s playgrounds, including those in shopping malls

Pool/snooker venues

Internet cafes/Gaming shops

Boxing/Muay Thai venues or similar

Soapy massage venues

Movie theatres

Spas with steam/facial massage

Gyms/fitness centres/boxing camps

Medical facilities offering traditional Thai massage can remain open.

Traditional weddings, funerals or monk ordinations are allowed but social distancing measures must be in place.

Any event that has more than 50 attendees must seek permission from local authorities.

Public must follow DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

D – Distancing,

M – Mask wearing,

H – Handwashing,

T – Temperature check,

T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.

This post was republished with permission from Thaivisa.com

