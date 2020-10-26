More royalist groups out to support the monarchy

Last week in the capital, hundreds of yellow shirt supporters assembled in front of the Government Complex on Chaengwattana Road.

The rally was held in response to a call by Rienthong Nanna, director of Mongkutwattana Hospital, a dedicated royalist who has been voicing opposition to the demand by anti-government protesters for a sweeping reform of the monarchy.

The royalists, many carrying portraits of HM the King and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, sang the national and royal anthems and made a vow to protect the royal institution.

Rienthong said the rally was a symbolic demonstration by people against protesters critical of the monarchy. He also scheduled another rally on October 27 at the statue of King Rama VI at Lumpini Park.

Similar rallies also took place in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphume, Kalasin, Buriram, Phethchaburi, Pattani and Satul.

Source: Thai PBS World

