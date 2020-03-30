More Thai health workers being infected by Coronavirus

There is a grave concern about the growing numbers of Covid-19 infections amongst doctors and other medical front-liners.

Thai Health Department has reported 143 new infections bringing the total in Thailand to 1,388. The number of newly infected medical staffs was 8.

Hospitals, after receiving an increasing number of patients are in need of essential items such as face masks, medical supplies, ventilators and additional beds.

A Health Department spokesman says that hospital urgently need donations of medical supplies as well as moral support, as the health and lives of front-line staffs are at risk.

One of the most serious outbreaks among health personnel occurred at Bannang Sata Hospital in the southern province of Yala. A doctor and two nurses have become infected with the virus between March 22 – 25.

The Public Health Department revealed that the hospital have to significantly scale back their operations, admitting only serious cases. All 21 staffs at the hospital are now being quarantined. The hospital was also declared as a dangerous communicable disease zone and is susceptible to other patients. Other patients were sent to nearby hospitals.

The United Nations on Friday called for “better protection for health care workers” and urged for contributions from both public and private sectors to ensure sufficient protective equipment for them.

“The doctors, nurses, emergency responders and other medical staffs bravely working on the front lines of the global pandemic are heroes. Their tireless work and self-sacrifice show the best of humanity. They should also be protected.”

By Larry Cadiz

Source: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times

comments