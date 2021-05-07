More than 200 people undergo COVID-19 tests after outbreak at factory in Hua Hin

More than 200 people are awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests following an outbreak of infections at a pineapple processing factory in Hua Hin.

On Thursday, health officials reported that eleven migrants from Myanmar who are employed at the factory tested positive for the virus and are currently being treated in Hua Hin hospital.

However, locals fear that the number of infections could spread as a large community of migrant workers live close to those who have tested positive for the virus, many of whom work at other factories throughout the province.

On Friday, health officials began disinfecting the homes of those infected, while the factory, which is located on the bypass road, has now been sealed off.

A total of 225 people have been tested and are awaiting results, health officials said.

An investigation into how those who have tested positive became infected is ongoing.

Pineapples which are sent to the factory for processing arrive from numerous locations around Thailand such as Rayong, Chonburi, Prachinburi and Lampang.

On Friday, Prachuap Khiri Khan reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, 23 of which were located in Hua Hin.

