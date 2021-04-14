Most COVID-19 patients in Hua Hin are asymptomatic

Most people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hua Hin show little or no symptoms, health officials said on Wednesday.

According to Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial health chief, Dr. Suriya Kuharat, 70 percent of patients are asymptomatic or have only minor symptoms.

Dr Suriya was speaking following the announcement on Wednesday of 93 new cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Dr Suriya said there have been a total of 427 COVID-19 cases in the province between 1-14 April 2021.

Most of the cases were among women (252) while 175 men have tested positive for the virus.

Dr Suriya added that most of the cases can be traced back to people who attended a pop concert at the Maya Pub on 30 March.

As of Wednesday, 312 patients were being treated at Hua Hin hospital, 12 at Thanarat Camp Hospital, 52 at Pranburi Hospital, 10 at Sam Roi Yot Hospital, 9 at Kui Buri Hospital, 36 at Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital, 2 at Thap Sakae Hospital and 4 Bangsaphan Hospital.

The oldest patient is 82 years, the youngest aged just 8 months.

