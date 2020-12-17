Motorbike collision with truck in Chon Buri

One student has died while another had minor injuries after their motorbike crashed with an 18-wheel truck in the eastern province of Chon Buri.

The accident happened in the district of Panat Nikhom. Officials arriving on the scene to find the damaged motorbike and truck on a road that is currently under construction.

The body of Napaket Wannchai who died after being run over by the truck was found near the bike. The driver of the bike named 18-year-old Kanokphon Supa had sustained minor injuries.

She was able to talk to the police. She has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Kanokphon said to the police she was trying to pass the truck on the inside to avoid roadworks on the other side.

The bike was hit by the truck resulting in loss of control knocking both women to the ground. The truck afterward drove over Napaket killing her.

