Motorbike driver dies & seven vehicles crash in Chonburi

A motorbike driver has been declared dead at the scene after being hit by multiple vehicles before one blazed in flames in Mueng Chonburi on Monday.

The Thai Highway police were notified of the incident at 9:00 P.M on Motorway 7 Section 2 in Nong KangKok sub-district.

They and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a fire erupting at a car with a motorbike trapped underneath.

It took about half an hour to control the fire. Several other vehicles were nearby and had suffered varying amounts of damage.

Under the car that had been ablaze, rescue workers found the body of Mr Yongyut Yimmeuang 58-year-old who had suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that had been on fire, who wasn’t named, had suffered a panic attack and was unable to speak to the press.

A witness named only as Mr Boonkruea told the associated press the accident began when one vehicle and the motorbike driver collided together in the middle of the road.

“More vehicles began to crash into the original accident. It was unclear to me what happened at the original accident.”

Source: Pattaya news

