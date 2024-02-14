Motorists need to pay to park at Chatchai Market in Hua Hin from Feb 15

The Hua Hin Municipality has announced the implementation of parking fees in the Chatchai Market area, effective from February 15th.

On February 13th, 2024, Mr. Jeerawat Phramanee, Secretary of Hua Hin Municipality together with municipal engineering, enforcement teams, and officers from the Hua Hin Police Station, visited Dachanuchit Road, stretching from Phra Pok Klao Road to Phetkasem Road near Soi Hua Hin 72.

This area, adjacent to Chatchai Market and the site of Hua Hin’s night market, was inspected to establish designated parking zones as part of the municipality’s new ordinance to regulate parking and ensure the orderly collection of parking fees.

The designated parking areas will run from Jee Antung Pharmacy to Top Charoen Optical Shop, reserved exclusively for motorcycle parking.

Starting February 15th, parking fee rates along both sides of Dechanuchit Road, near the night market areas 1-2, will be implemented as follows: four-wheel vehicles will be charged 10 baht for the first hour and 20 baht for each additional hour; six-wheel vehicles will incur a fee of 20 baht for the first hour and 30 baht for subsequent hours; vehicles with eight wheels or more will be charged 30 baht for the first hour and 40 baht for each additional hour.

Motorcycle parking fees are set at 5 baht for the first hour and 10 baht for each subsequent hour.

Fees for partial hours will be rounded up to the nearest full hour.

Furthermore, vehicles that park to sell goods directly from their trunk along this road will be prohibited, to maintain parking availability for the general public and tourists visiting Chatchai Market.

Parking regulations in the surrounding market areas will remain unchanged.

comments