Mountain to Sea – From Mountains to the Sea art exhibition opens at Pen Laos, Hua Hin

The highly anticipated “Mountain to Sea – From Mountains to the Sea” art exhibition officially opened at Pen Laos restaurant in Hua Hin on April 29.

The exhibition, which features artwork from Pen Loas founder and restraurant’s Chief of Happiness Khun Tae-Panchana Vatanasathien’s collection, tells the story of Pen Laos and its journey from a small roadside establishment to a renowned Isaan restaurant in Khao Yai, and now expanding to tourist destinations like Hua Hin.

The exhibition showcases the beauty of simplicity through the works of master artists and young talents like Tanupon En-on, Soontorn Sinyang, Rakchanok Chuaylua, and Manunchaya Lamatipanont.

The exhibition also aims to present the simple concept of combining authentic Isaan flavors with contemporary decor while retaining the aesthetics of the people. It also highlights the restaurant’s mission to create job opportunities for the community and support local farmers.

The Pen Laos restaurant in Khao Yai was previously recognised by the Michelin Guide Thailand and was awarded the Bib Gourmand” symbol for 2023, alongside the “Michelin Star,” acknowledging the restaurant’s commitment to providing delectable food at reasonable prices.

Visitors to the Hua Hin branch of Pen Laos can experience the true Isaan lineage and flavors.

In addition to promoting local art and cuisine, the sales revenue from the exhibition’s images will be donated to charities that support the environment.

The exhibition is open to visitors from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, Monday through Sunday, until May 29, 2022.

