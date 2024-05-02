Mrigadayavan Palace in Cha-am to reopen to the public on May 23

Mrigadayavan Palace in Cha-am will reopen to the public on May 23 after being closed since 2021 due to renovation.

The royal residence formally reopened for public visits starting from May 23, 2024. It will be open to the general public from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Thursdays.

On Thursdays, it will be open for school and university student groups with prior arrangement at the office.

The donation rates for visiting are:

Adults (both Thai nationals and foreign visitors, including guide leaders): 90 baht per person

Higher education students and teachers: 60 baht per person

High school students and their teachers: 30 baht per person

Elementary school and kindergarten students, young children, teachers, priests, monks, the elderly, and people with special needs are encouraged to donate towards the restoration, with the amount being a gesture of goodwill.

To visit the group of royal pavilions, there are two donation options to support restoration and conservation efforts. The first option costs 316 Baht (includes a guided tour and one herbal drink), and the second option is 916 Baht (includes a guided tour and a tea set at the royal residence tea house).

Before the official reopening, the royal residence will host a Maha Chat sermon event on Thursday, May 16, and Friday, May 17, continuing through Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19. Admission is free.

This is to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Mrigadayavan Palace and to commemorate the great grace of King Rama VI on his 144th birth anniversary, which coincides with the auspicious occasion of King Rama X’s 72nd birthday.

Event attendees and visitors can co-sponsor the sermon (Main sponsor: 60,000 Baht per sermon, Secondary sponsor: 30,000 Baht per sermon, Joint sponsor: 15,000 Baht per sermon) or make a donation to support the conservation and restoration of the royal residence through e-donation, as per their will.

The Mrigadayavan Palace, often referred to as the “Palace of Love and Hope,” stands as a testament to King Rama VI’s vision of a summer retreat that blends nature with architectural beauty. Built in 1923, the palace sits gracefully along the Gulf of Thailand, offering breathtaking coastal views and embodying traditional Thai architectural principles. Its airy, open design encourages sea breezes to flow through the structure, providing natural cooling for the inhabitants. Crafted predominantly from golden teakwood, the palace comprises 16 interconnected pavilions raised on stilts, allowing airflow underneath and offering protection from potential flooding.

The architectural design of Mrigadayavan Palace showcases a fusion of Thai and Western influences, with its construction being overseen by Italian architect, Ercole Manfredi. Its high ceilings, wide verandas, and expansive corridors optimize natural light and ventilation, demonstrating a thoughtful adaptation to the tropical climate. The surrounding gardens are meticulously landscaped, with lush lawns and fragrant frangipani trees, creating a serene oasis that complements the royal residence’s elegant simplicity. The palace was a beloved retreat for King Rama VI, who found solace in its tranquil environment and spent time writing poetry and plays within its walls.

Beyond its architectural elegance, the Mrigadayavan Palace holds deep cultural and historical significance. It reflects the lifestyle and interests of King Rama VI, who was known as a literary monarch with a deep appreciation for the arts and nature.

Today, the palace remains a significant landmark, symbolizing the rich heritage of Thailand and its royal legacy. Visitors to the palace can explore its peaceful grounds, immerse themselves in the history of the monarchy, and appreciate the careful restoration efforts that have preserved this architectural gem for future generations.

It remains a treasure trove of unique features and is well worth visiting.

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/Kntfc1uGUHiVf9816

comments