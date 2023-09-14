Mrigadayavan Palace to briefly open its doors to the public in October

Officials have announced that the historic Mrigadayavan Palace will temporarily reopen to the public for three special days in October 2023.

The palace, which has been undergoing restoration since 2021 and is set to officially reopen in May 2024, will provide visitors a rare opportunity to witness explore the grounds and witness some of the restoration work that has taken place so far.

The iconic structure, cherished for its heritage and architectural marvel, will be accessible on 𝗢𝗰𝘁 𝟭𝟯 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on 𝗢𝗰𝘁 𝟭𝟰 and 𝗢𝗰𝘁 𝟭𝟱 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitors during these days can expect to see restoration efforts in various areas of the palace. Admission fees are as follows:

Adults (both Thai nationals and foreign visitors, including guide leaders): 90 baht per person

Higher education students and teachers: 60 baht per person

High school students and their teachers: 30 baht per person

Elementary school and kindergarten students, young children, teachers, priests, monks, the elderly, and people with special needs are encouraged to donate towards the restoration, with the amount being a gesture of goodwill.

In addition, for those desiring to visit the Throne Hall, there are two distinct offerings aimed at aiding the conservation efforts:

A donation of 316 baht allows visitors an immersive experience accompanied by a speaker and includes a refreshing glass of herbal water.

A more exclusive package at a donation of 916 baht provides the same insightful tour with a speaker, but also offers a delightful tea set from the renowned Royal Tea Shop.

The Mrigadayavan Palace is a spectacular royal residence built during the reign of King Rama VI in the early 20th century. It was used as a summer retreat for the royal family and was designed to maximize airflow and natural light while minimizing heat, in keeping with traditional Thai architectural principles. The palace is a treasure trove of unique features.

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/Kntfc1uGUHiVf9816

comments