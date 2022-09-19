Mrs. National Universe 2022 Crowned in Bangkok

After a two year Covid hiatus, the second edition of Mrs. National Universe took place in Bangkok from September 11th to the 14th.

The women came from around the world, representing The United States, Japan, Belarus, Philippines, Laos, Kenya, Czech Republic, India, Thailand, Russia, Puerto Rico, & Sweden. The candidates were judged over the 4-day period on their social skills, confidence, personality, communication skills, on and off stage presentation, on and off camera presentation, runway skills, English speaking ability and more.

The ladies landed in Thailand on the 11th of September and checked into the Amari Watergate Bangkok hotel, the official host hotel for the pageant. Their first event was a sashing ceremony where Khun Sukamal Mondal, the General Manager of the Amari Watergate Bangkok individually welcomed each contestant and presented them with their official country sash. This was followed by a welcome dinner for the contestants, media, hotel management & organizing staff.

Over the four-day period the women participated in a cooking competition overseen by Chef Marco, the head chef of the Amari’s Italian Restaurant Prego. The ladies also took part in a contemporary Thai flower making contest, overseen by Thailand’s top florist Sakul Inthakul.

On the 13th, the ladies, along with national and international media boarded a coach for a day trip to Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Founded in 1350, Ayutthaya was the second capital of the Siamese Kingdom.

A capacity crowd was on hand as the Grand Final night took place in the ballroom of the Amari Watergate. The evening started with Mister National Universe 2022 Mr. Viet Hoang from Vietnam entertaining the crowd with a high energy dance number. Thai socialite, businesswoman and philanthropist, Khun Sumanee Guna Kasem, the honorary chairwoman for the pageant, then gave the opening address. The grand final evening saw the women being judged on their answers to several questions along with an evening gown round.

After the first round of questions and the evening gown competition, the judges took their scores, along with the scores from the previous days and announced the top 5 contestants. They were Czech Republic, Philippines, Kenya, India & Sweden. The 5 remaining ladies were then asked to each pick an envelope which contained a challenging question regarding social issues currently effecting the planet.

Before the winners were announced, the previous Mrs. National Universe, Mrs. Maria Delgado from Puerto Rico, gave her farewell walk and shared her thoughts on her reign.

And then, when all the votes were tabulated, the winners were announced. Mrs. Marie Abigael Villanuava Abalos-Bayuga from the Philippines was named 2nd runner up and given the title Mrs. National Globe 2022. Monicah W Breschini from Kenya was named 1st runner up winning the title Mrs. National World 2022. And then it was time for the biggest award of the evening. With much anticipation and fanfare, the title was awarded to Mrs. Lenka Marie Vomocil, from the Czech Republic who will reign as Mrs. National Universe for 2022.

Other winners of the night included Anastasia Maslova from Belarus who was named Mrs. National Universe Photogenic 2022. Mrs. National Universe Popular Vote went to Sarah Racha from Laos. Mrs. National Universe Africa 2022 went to Monicah W Breschini from Kenya. Kamaly Vega from the USA won Mrs. National Universe Americas 2022. Mrs. National Universe Europe 2022 went to Kathrin Fagersson from Sweden & Mrs. National Universe Asia 2022 went to Sutta Kiddee from Thailand. Entertaining the crowd throughout the evening was the all-girl group Twenty-Two Soang Soang Band.

The Mrs. National Universe pageant is owned and produced by Ms. Tanya Siri Vijitsomphong, a Thai entrepreneur, media personality and the editor and creative director of HOT Magazine, a Thailand based luxury lifestyle magazine. According to Tanya, “The Mrs. National Universe Pageant is a way to showcase phenomenal women who believe that being married or having children should not and does not stop them from going after their dreams.” The pageant is open to women aged 30 to 55.

