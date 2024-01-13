Municipal meeting summary: Crackdown on burning in Hua Hin, new food zone at Chat Chai Market

The Municipality’s Strategic Committee of Hua Hin City convened for its inaugural meeting of the year on Friday (Jan 12), led by Mayor Nopporn Wutikul.

Also in attendance was Deputy Mayor Ms. Busaba Choksuchart, City Clerk Mr. Jeerawat Phramanee, and several government department heads, focused on a variety of issues and developmental strategies for the city.

A key topic was the proposed transformation of Chat Chai Market Zone 1 into a hub for food and souvenirs, aimed at enhancing the tourist experience in Hua Hin. This initiative is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to bolster its appeal as a premier destination for visitors.

The meeting also addressed the increase of Zika virus infections within the Hua Hin Municipal area. The Public Health Department highlighted the serious risk posed to pregnant women, with the potential for birth defects such as microcephaly and other disabilities. In response, the department is intensifying public awareness campaigns and stressing the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding grounds to curb the spread of the virus, also responsible for dengue fever and chikungunya.

Another significant point of discussion was the alarming increase in PM 2.5 air pollution levels, attributed to unchecked waste and leaf burning within the municipal area.

Rigorous field inspections are being ramped up to tackle this issue, as the municipality aims to improve air quality and public health in Hua Hin.

On the infrastructure front, Mr. Narongrit Prompradit, Director of the Samut Songkhram Highway District, Department of Highways, presented strategies for road development and improvement in Hua Hin.

He cited successful projects like the erosion prevention on Highway No. 4 and safety enhancements at the Nong Moo Junction in Kui Buri District.

The meeting also touched upon the impending water supply challenges expected in 2024, linked to the El Niño phenomenon. Plans are underway to manage the anticipated reduction in raw water availability during the hot weather season.

In a move to bolster emergency response capabilities, a proposal was put forward to establish an additional fire station in Hua Hin near 19 Rai, complementing the existing stations.

