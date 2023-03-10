Municipality asks Hua Hin residents to help conserve water during dry season

The Hua Hin Municipality has called on local residents to help conserve water during the dry season.

On Thursday (Mar 9) Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wutthikul inspected the water plant at Hua Na following issues with the supply of raw water to the town.

Recent repair work being carried out on the main supply from Phetchaburi province has caused a shortage of water flowing into Hua Hin, with some residents experiencing no water or a drop in water pressure in recent days.

However, the repair work was expected to be completed by Thursday evening (March 9, 2023), and once raw water is released into the system, the municipality will be able to pump water as usual. Officials will accelerate tap water production to meet the needs of the community, the mayor said.

The Mayor of Hua Hin also stated that the city is now entering the dry season, and with an increasing number of tourists coming to Hua Hin, he would like to ask for the cooperation of the public to conserve water in order to minimize the impact of this hot season.

comments