Municipality to set up designated areas for kite surfing on Hua Hin beach

Hua Hin Municipality is expediting the regulation of kite surfing on Hua Hin beach to ensure the safety of tourists who may swim in the sea.

On March 4, 2023, Mr. Nopphorn Wutthikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, together with Mr. Apisit Khamphiroh, the Director of the Regional Port Office Branch of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Jirawat Phramanee, the Head of the Hua Hin Municipal Administration, Tourist Police and Provincial Tourist Assistance Center (TAC), inspected the beach after receiving complaints from tourists about water sports equipment that disturbed them while swimming in the sea.

Issues include construction of inappropriate structures, jet ski parking, and setting up tents in unauthorized areas, particularly the type of water toy, the kite surf, which is a nuisance to tourists while swimming.

Currently, there are four registered kite surfing operators on Hua Hin beach.

After discussing and understanding the situation with the operators, Hua Hin Municipality will designate a kite surfing area in both the north and south of Hua Hin Beach.

The area must be at least 50 meters away from the shore to avoid disturbing and endangering the public and tourists in the sea. The Municipality will also specify the points for kite surfing takeoff and landing to prevent any impact on beachfront property owners.

As there is a growing trend of more kite surfing operators and tourists bringing their own equipment to play, it is necessary to have clear regulations and designated areas to prevent any negative impact, officials said.

Therefore, they will accelerate efforts to ensure that everyone can benefit from the beach without negatively impacting each other.

