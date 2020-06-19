Musicians: When can we play again?

Musicians are requesting for restrictions to be lifted so they can get back to work and keep the music playing.

A number of professional musicians and entertainers have petitioned the Thai PM, asking that night entertainment venues to reopen as early as next week.

Pubs, bars and night clubs are still closed at the moment as part of the restriction measure of the Covid-19 situation; but these venues are where musicians work. They needed to get back to work as soon as possible and are willing to follow the coronavirus prevention guidelines.

Schools are reopening soon and the musicians need to cover additional expenses for their children’s tuition fees, books, uniforms and other school supplies. Not only the musicians that are suffering from the pandemic but other night entertainment workers like bartenders, waitresses and dancers. They too, have families to feed.

Musicians and entertainers have no income in the last 3 months. It is estimated that there are about 100,000 self-employed musicians in the country, which means 100,000 families have been affected by the closure of their work place.

Sources: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post

