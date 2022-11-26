Must see walking street to be held in Phetchaburi every Saturday from Dec 3

The Phetchaburi Municipality, in collaboration with the people of Pa Nich Charoen Road, neighboring areas, artists, and Phetchaburi residents, invite you to visit the ‘Walking Street – Arts and Culture Way of Life in Old Town Phetchaburi’ to learn about the Phetchaburi yesteryear..

The Walking Street will be held every Saturday beginning December 3 at 5:00 p.m.

See a wide variety of community arts along Pa nich Charoen Road from Hua Thanon to Ton Pho Intersection, Pratu Mueang.

The walking street will feature a host of entertainment and activities including international music, Thai music, Nang Talung, Lakhon chatri, arts from Phetchaburi craftsmen, Phetchaburi photo exhibition, performances from children at Phetchaburi Municipal School, Thai massage, and many other souvenirs from Phetchaburi City.

Learn about history, taste street food, engage in arts and culture, and appreciate a range of art and fashion.

Greetings to the residents of Pa nich Charoen Road and the surrounding areas, both during the day and at night, and especially every Saturday “Walking Street – Arts and Culture Way of Life in Old Town Phetchaburi.”

#PhetchaburiAliveStreet

