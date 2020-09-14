Myanmar migrants arrested in Ranong waters

Three Myanmar nationals were arrested yesterday at the southern coastal province of Ranong. They were caught sneaking into the country on a long-tailed boat travelling from the Andaman Sea.

The 3 were arrested by the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC). VAdm Choengchai Chomcherngpaet, director of the Region 3 Thai-MECC, said the boat was spotted docking at Tha Pho village in Tambon Sai Daeng, Muang district early morning.

The migrants told officials that they were from Kawthaung province, Myanmar but were not carrying any travel documents. The men were handed over to the immigration office and charged with illegal entry.

The Thai-MECC in Ranong said they will ask the Kawthaung border officials to come over and take the three men back to their country.

Source: Bangkok Post

