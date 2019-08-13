Myanmar’s Death Toll from Landslides and Floods Reaches 59

The south and south-eastern parts of Myanmar were submerged with floodwaters that causes more than 80,000 local residents to flee their homes during the weekend downpour. The death toll from huge landslides has now reached 59.

Rescuers have dug out more victims on Friday morning from the mud and rubble caused by the deadly landslide when 27 homes have collapsed in Mon village of Ye Pyar Kone. Karen states and other neighboring regions have also been badly affected.

According to the local UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs, there are now approximately 80,000 people sheltering in evacuation centers across the country.

comments