Nakhon Si Thammarat left submerged after days of heavy rains

The southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat was left submerged after days of continuous heavy rains. Governor Kraisorn Wisitwong has issued an emergency warning putting the Disaster Mitigation Office on high alert.

Roads were flooded and large areas of land are underwater affecting thousands of residents in the region.

According to the Bangkok Post, Governor Kraisorn says floods have been recorded in 351 villages in 15 districts, with over 290,000 rai of farmland underwater and nearly 48,000 people affected. It was the worst flooding that the province has seen in decades.

Further south, there were also flash floods in Phatthalung province, caused by water run-off coming from higher grounds.

Most of the roads were impassable and railroad trips were delayed, if not postponed. Although the airport remains open, travellers find it impossible to pass through the floods to get to the airport.

Sources: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

Photos: Nucharee Rakrun and ฉ่าริฟ ริฟ ดีนนุ้ย

