Nationwide ban on gatherings that “risk” the spread of Covid-19

The Thai government has declared a nationwide ban on gatherings with high numbers of Covid-19 infections. The gatherings banned are only those that pose “risk of disease transmission” in provinces classified as “red: maximum control zone” and “orange: control zone.”

In the city capital, Countdown Events are prohibited unless an approval by the Public Health Ministry was pre-granted. Venues must follow “new normal” policies and closes by midnight.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin says household gatherings and government meetings in “red” and “orange” zones are still allowed during the holidays.

Gatherings in “yellow: close surveillance zones” and “green: surveillance zones” can be held if there is prior approval from provincial governors. Household gatherings and government activities are also accepted.

Zone colour-coding of the provinces (as of 30 Dec, 18:00 hrs):

Red (high risk): Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Bangkok, Chon Buri’s Banglamung district which includes Pattaya

Orange (medium risk): Nonthaburi, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi, Chachoengsao, Samut Prakan

Yellow (low risk): Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chainat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Songkhla, Satun, Chiang Mai, Phetachabun, Sukhothai, Lop Buri, Loei, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Trang, Narathiwat, Chanthaburi, Amnat Charoen and Trat.

Original writer Caitlin Ashworth

Sources: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post

(Photo: Wikipedia)

