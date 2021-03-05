Navy officer dies as SUV submerge into sea

The body of a Navy officer who plunged into the sea of Chonburi while driving an SUV was retrieved by drivers on Thursday.

The Royal Thai Navy announced the dead body was found in the driver seat of a Toyota Fortuner SUV which had smashed the barrier at Laem Thian Port in Sattahip Naval Base in Chonburi before falling into the sea at around 2,30 am on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as petty officer 1st class Chalermphol Rakchat who used to work on board the HTMS Chao Phraya 455 frigate.

Officials speculated the accident likely happened as the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. After divers had retrieved the body, officials used a crane car to salvage the vehicle from the sea.

The navy sent their condolences to the deceased’s family and promised to provide assistance.

Source: The Nation Thailand

