Navy ship’s anchor causes blackout on Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan

A broad blackout swept over Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan after a Thai navy ship anchor dropped on an underwater cable that supplies power to the islands in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast.

The 115kv cable tracks from Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Khanom district to Koh Samui.

The anchor ripped the cable about 2 kilometres out from the island, blacking out the tambons Bo Phut, Mae Nam and Maret. The process will take several days to fix.

On the PEA Koh Samui Facebook page, the authority said electricity supply will be circulated for 1 hour per area and outage for 3 hours per area.

Extra power generators are being sent to the island today. The authority is still supplying electricity to hospitals on the islands.

Apparently, a similar occurrence happened back in 2018, 6 mobile power-generating trucks were used to supply electricity to the island.

Source: The Thaiger

