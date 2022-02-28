Need a COVID-19 test? Be Well opens RT-PCR test lab in Hua Hin

The Be Well Medical Center in cooperation with Meditop, an international lab technology company, has established a RT-PCR test lab in its premises at Banyan to provide residents and visitors in the Hua Hin area cost-competitive PCR test facilities with fast results. The lab will open on Friday 4th March 2022.

The process times will be as follows (daily, except Mondays when same day result is only available for tests taken before 11am):

Samples taken before 11am: result submitted before 3pm the same day.

Samples taken between 11am and 6.30pm: result submitted before 10pm the same day.

Samples taken after 6.30pm: result submitted before 9am the next day.

The price for a RT-PCR test including a medical certificate will be THB 1950.

The former Banyan Resort restaurant building, neighboring the Be Well clinic, is reshaped as COVID test center with an outdoor waiting room and test booths. The test center is open daily from 8am to 8pm.

Tests can also be conducted at the Be Well clinic at Black Mountain, weekdays from 8am – 10am and 2pm – 5pm.

In case of a positive result Be Well will advise on adequate and compliant measures for self-isolation, quarantine or hospitalization depending on the medical condition and personal situation of the patient.

Reservations can be made directly by email (info@bewell.co.th). Be Well can provide more information by phone (02 111 6644).

