Never leave your belongings at the beach for too long

35-year old Ms Jiratchaya Sitthichok together with national surfer Pong Phao Yayi (16) reported to the Kamala Police Station in Phuket that on Nov 16, there were a couple of municipality police at the beach who unlawfully confiscated their personal sports equipment including 2 stand-up paddle boards and a kayak worth about 100,000 baht.

Pol Lt Col Watcharaphong questioned Mr Sanya Khonpian, chief of the municipality police about the incident. Mr Sanya denied the allegations and said that the surfer in fact had left his sports equipment at the beach for couple of days without permission.

As it is illegal in Phuket as well as in other provinces to leave your belongings at the beach for too long without acquiring permission from the municipality, beach authorities or the municipality police have the right to confiscate their belongings.

