New agricultural education centre opens in Thap Thai, Hua Hin

A new agricultural education centre has officially opened in Thap Thai, Hua Hin, providing a space for people that provides training and education on various aspects of agriculture, including crop cultivation, livestock rearing, and sustainable farming practices.

The centre, which is officially titled New Theory Agriculture in Urban Lifestyle (Beloved King Learning Center) was inaugurated on May 9, 2023 by Mr. Kitiphong Sukphakkul, the deputy provincial governor, and Mr. Archwan Kongkanat, the director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Khiri Khan office.

The centre features a training facility that provides visitors with an opportunity to learn about various agricultural practices.

Visitors can learn how to grow vegetables using sustainable and organic methods, including how to prepare the soil, plant the seeds, and care for the plants. They can also learn how to raise fish and earthworms, which are both excellent sources of natural fertilizer for crops. Additionally, visitors can learn how to raise laying hens, which provide fresh eggs for consumption or sale. The centre also provides training on how to grow fruit trees, which can provide a source of income and food for communities.

The project’s managing director, Mrs. Benjanat Phumsukorak, explained that the project was inspired by King Rama IX, whoich emphasized the importance of self-sufficiency through the application of new agricultural theory.

To honor His Highness and enable future generations to learn, Mrs. Benjanat used her savings of 30 million baht to purchase 6 rai of land in Thap Tai Subdistrict, dividing the land into sections to create an agricultural learning center where visitors can go on field trips and put their learning into practice.

The centre underwent a soft opening to the public on December 5, 2022, and has been hosting regular visitors ever since.

On the day of the official opening, a group of well-known stars, including Jintara Sukaphat, Runya Siyanont, Duangtaa Toungkhamani, Daraneenuch Potipiti, and Anuchit Saphanpong, also attended the event.

Mrs. Benjanat Phumsukorak and her team are continuously working to improve the centre, and groups of faculty who want to come on a field trip to learn at the centre can call 092-4630999 at any time.

The agricultural education centre in Thap Thai, Hua Hin, is a valuable resource for students and visitors interested in learning about sustainable agriculture and self-sufficiency.

