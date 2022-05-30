New Ban Pala-U Reservoir to boost water supply to Hua Hin

The construction of a new reservoir is set to bring a significant and much needed boost to the supply of water to parts of Hua Hin.

Construction of the new Ban Pala-U Reservoir is now 72 percent complete and is on schedule to open in 2023, according to Mr. Prapit Chanma, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department.

The reservoir will alleviate some of the problems regarding water shortages for people living in the Huai Sat Yai sub-district of Hua Hin. More than 1,095 households, with an irrigation area of 6,490 rai, are set to benefit from improved water supply once the reservoir opens.

The new Ban Pala-U Reservoir will dramatically increase the water storage capacity in Huai Sat Yai from the existing 1.9 million cubic meters to 10.46 million cubic meters.

The construction of the reservoir is part of a Royal initiative to help improve the lives of people living in Hua Hin.

Much of the water supply for households in Hua Sat Yai has previously come from the Huai Pa Lao Reservoir, which was built in 1983 and can store just under 2 million cubic meters of water. However this is now insufficient to meet the demand of local residents.

The new reservoir will be able to store more than five times the amount of the existing water storage facility.

Officials say that as well as providing water security for locals, the reservoir will also become a new tourist attraction in Hua Hin District and help to support the local economic development of the area.

