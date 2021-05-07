New bridge located near Soi 112 to open by end of May

A new bridge, which is set to ease congestion and boost road safety is expected to open to motorists in Hua Hin by the end of the month.

Mr Pathom Chalayawares, Director of the Department of Rural Roads, said the elevated crossing located on rural road No. 37, that’s the end of Soi 112 that connects with the bypass road, should be open by June 1.

The bridge will allow easier crossing for motorists to travel across the bypass road.

Rather than having to carefully try and negotiate crossing four lanes of traffic travelling at high speed, it will now be much safer for motorists to cross the bypass road for anyone wanting to travel in the direction of Pala-U.

Mr Pathom said the bridge stretches for a total distance of 2.071 kilometres and is now 95% complete. He said he expects it to be fully operational in a matter of weeks.

The bridge consists of four lanes for traffic – two in either direction – with sufficient lighting and safety features, Mr Pathom said. A U-turn has also been added, meaning the whole project should help prevent accidents on what was a notoriously dangerous stretch of road.

The construction of the bridge will help to reduce traffic congestion during long holidays, as well as providing convenience, speed, and safety in the transportation of goods and helping to boost tourism of the province as well, Mr Pathom added.

