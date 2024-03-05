New bus & van station at Market Village Hua Hin now open

The new bus and van station at Market Village Hua Hin is now open, as of 1 March 2024.

Operated by JKP Transports, it is located in the outside car park next to the shopping centre.

The waiting area is spacious and open, capable of accommodating many passengers. It offers complete facilities including restrooms, mobile charging stations, and soon will include a MaxMart by PT and a Thai coffee shop, along with a pet service store.

Vans and minibuses provide services to the following destinations:

👉 Hua Hin – Mo Chit (089-919-8055) starts service at 03:50.

👉 Hua Hin – Kanchanaburi (085-822-6063)

👉 Hua Hin – New Southern Line service starts at 05:40.

👉 Hua Hin – Rangsit (090-138-0427) service starts at 05:40.

👉 Hua Hin – Nakhon Pathom (088-709-2364)

The last service departs at 18:00.🚚

⏳Departures every 25 – 40 minutes.

Please inquire further at the service point.

☎️For inquiries or reservations, call

089-9198055,090-1380427

📍https://goo.gl/maps/91oNstHaydLTBeJt

