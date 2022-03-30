New camping area opens at Cha Am Forest Park

For anyone looking for a new family friendly activity close to Hua Hin, head to Cha Am Forest Park.

Park officials have announced the opening of a new camping area at the park which offers campers easy access to the beach and town centre.

Located on an area of more than 300 rai off Phetkasem Road, the Forest Park, is less than a five minute drive from Cha Am Beach.

Cha Am Forest Park includes a wide range of facilities such as permanent accommodation, bathrooms and shower facilities, conference rooms, a nature trail gym, and a visitor’s centre.

Mr. Atthaphon Pao-on, the head of the Cha-Am Forest Park, said the park spans some 368 rai and can be considered an area suitable for health and eco-tourism or for those with an interest in nature and the outdoors. The highlight of Cha-am Forest Park is that visitors can pitch tents to camp overnight.

Mr. Atthaphon said that the Forest Park is suitable for families and allows visitors to go camping without having to travel deep into the forest.

Another benefit is that it is located close to both the beach and the town centre.

Park staff have recently carried out improvements at the park, which include the addition of a large camping area for tourists, as well as developing facilities such as meeting rooms, seminar rooms, exercise facilities, and bathrooms.

In addition, staff are on site 24 hours per day to help ensure the safety of tourists.

Cha-am Forest Park is also within easy reach of a number of local tourist attractions, including Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, Cha-am Beach, Maruekhathaiyawan Palace, Hup Kapong Forest Fire Control Station, Huai Sai Royal Development Study Centre, and Chang Hua Man Royal Project.

Cha Am Forest Park on Google Maps

