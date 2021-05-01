New COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan drop to single digit

On Saturday (1 April), health officials reported just 8 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,083.

Of the new cases, 7 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 720. The other case was reported in Pranburi.

Of the 1,083 total cases in the province, 392 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 688 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Fourteen patients are described as being in a serious condition, while 21 others are showing moderate symptoms.

A total of three deaths have been reported.

On Friday, health officials confirmed the death of 92 year old British man, who lived in Hua Hin, due to COVID-19

1 May confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +7 (720 cases total)

– Pranburi: +1 (201 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (24 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (13 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (97 total)

– Thap Sakae: +0 (7 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (21 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

