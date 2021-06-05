New COVID-19 cluster discovered at poultry factory in Hua Hin

Health officials have confirmed the discovery of a new COVID-19 cluster at a poultry factory in Hua Hin.

The cluster was found at the Surachai Poultry Foods Co., Ltd. factory in Hin Lek Fai, provincial public health chief, Dr. Suriya Kuharat announced on Saturday (June 5).

The factory employs 285 people, 62 are Thai workers and 223 workers from Myanmar, Dr. Suriya said.

The cluster is responsible for the 35 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday.

Dr. Suriya explained that the first confirmed case from the factory was found June 2 and that contact tracing of 41 people who had been in contact with the first patient began on June 3. Testing of those contacts resulted in 35 positive cases, which were confirmed on Saturday.

All employees have now been quarantined at the factory and those who have tested positive are receiving treatment at Hua Hin Hospital.

Dr. Suriya added that the factory will remain open for the time being, with employees who are not ill being allowed to continue work, but strict precautionary measures are to be implemented at at all times.

The cluster at the poultry factory is the third such cluster discovered at factories in Hua Hin in recent weeks.

Priory to the discovery of this latest cluster, Prachuap Khiri Khan had seen a fall in the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

