New Covid variant: CCSA plan to likely increase quarantine period for people from risky countries

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday announced at a press conference the plan to review the health safety protocols and perhaps increase the quarantine period from 14 days to 21 days for people from risky countries where the new South African variant of Covid-19 has caused alarm to health officials.

CCSA assistant spokesman Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said the proposal was brought up following the case of a Thai national returning from Tanzania who tested positive for the new variant.

The patient is asymptomatic and is under close monitor by health officials at the quarantine facility.

Although new Covid variant has shown a reduction in efficacy to vaccines currently on the market and appears to spread much faster than other strains, it doesn’t mean that the strain is deadlier than the current coronavirus, says Dr Apisamai.

Whilst the proposal is still being discussed, it is yet to be submitted, examined and approved by the Cabinet.

Source: Pattaya Mail

Passengers wearing masks queuing at an airport check-in counter. (Photo: James Gourley/AAP)

