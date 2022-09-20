New dual track train line in Hua Hin to open this year – 2.5 hour journey time to Bangkok

It will soon actually be feasible to travel between Hua Hin and Bangkok by train

The new dual track train line in Hua Hin will open later this year and will slash travel time to Bangkok, the government has announced.

Once opened, the train line will drastically cut journey times between Hua Hin and Bangkok from five hours to around two and a half hours, Anucha Burapachaisri, the government spokesman and deputy secretary-general to the prime minister said on Monday (Sept 20).

Travel times will be reduced as the dual tracks will mean that trains will no longer need to stop for one another during the journey.

Eventually, a total of seven dual track train lines spanning some 985km will be in operation throughout the country.

Currently five dual track train lines are being constructed in Thailand, all of which will be completed this year, after the Thai government decided to expedite the upgrade of its rail network, Mr Anucha said.

Another dual track line that connects Chachoengsao Junction – Khlong Sib Kao Junction – Kaeng Khoi Junction, a 106km route, opened in 2019.

The Chira Road junction-Khon Kaen, a 187 km route, became operational in 2020, although a section of the line is still to be completed and should be finished by the end of this year.

The line which includes Hua Hin forms part of the route which connects Nakhon Pathom with Chumphon and is divided into three sections:

Nakhon Pathom – Hua Hin (169km)

Hua Hin – Prachuap Khiri Khan (76km)

Prachuap Khiri Khan – Chumphon (167km)

Two other routes Lop Buri – Pak Nam Pho (145km) and Mab Kabao – Thanon Jira Junction (135km) will also be completed this year.

Mr Anucha said the new dual track line will make train travel in Thailand safer and reduce freight transportation costs.

Furthermore, Mr Anucha said it will help to improve people’s quality of life, reduce the impact on the environment, offer improved connection to mass transit systems, improve the transportation of goods and services to rural areas, across cities, and to neighboring countries.

The new train line will also help to drive the country’s economy toward stability, prosperity, and sustainability.

comments