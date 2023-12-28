New governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan province takes office

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province welcomed its new governor, Mr. Niti Vivatwanich, on December 21, 2023, marking the beginning of his tenure with a series of traditional and ceremonial visits.

Accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Patama Vivatwanich, the governor’s inaugural day was characterized by respect for local customs and a warm reception from the community.

The day commenced with the governor and his wife visiting the city’s main shrine in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Here, they paid their respects and offered royal homage at the monument of King Chulalongkorn, Rama V, which is prominently located in front of the old provincial hall. This gesture underscores the importance of cultural and historical reverence in the region.

Continuing the day’s agenda, the couple visited the second floor of the provincial hall, where they paid respects to the Buddha image housed in the governor’s working room. This act of reverence marked the official start of Mr. Vivatwanich’s governorship.

The deputy governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Kittipong Sukhapakul, along with Mr. Ongkrak Thongniramon, another deputy governor, led the welcoming committee. They were joined by heads of government departments, civil servants, and staff from various agencies, all of whom extended a warm welcome to the new governor and his spouse.

Subsequently, Mr. Niti Vivatwanich and Mrs. Patama Vivatwanich visited the governor’s residence. There, they paid respects to the guardian spirits and Buddhas of the household, following a deeply rooted tradition in Thai culture. The visit also included interactions with heads of government departments, civil servants, private sector representatives, and many locals who arrived to greet the new governor. Mr. Kittipong Sukhapakul, in his role as deputy governor, presented flowers and congratulated Mr. and Mrs. Vivatwanich, fostering a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

