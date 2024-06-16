New Italian eatery Ciao Pizza now open in Hua Hin

Ciao Pizza has officially opened its doors in Hua Hin, bringing a slice of authentic Italian cuisine to the city.

Located at The Chlorophyll Hua Hin on Soi 47, the restaurant promises an unforgettable dining experience, blending traditional Italian flavors with a local twist.

Ciao Pizza, originally an award-winning establishment from Bangkok recognized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce, is known for its commitment to quality and authenticity. The menu features a variety of classic Italian dishes, including homemade pasta and a signature 48-hour pizza dough. The Hua Hin branch also introduces over 20 new creations, highlighting the freshest local seafood sourced daily from the Hua Hin market.

The restaurant’s ambiance is equally impressive, characterized by Sino-Portuguese architecture inspired by the colors of the sea and elements of sailboats.

During a recent visit, we sampled several standout dishes. The Italian Cheese Plate & Cold Cut, paired with a Soft Shell Crab & Rocket Salad, set the tone for the meal. The Caviar Cold Pasta offered a luxurious twist, while the Ravioli with Scamorza & Truffle delighted with its rich flavors.

The Spaghetti Italian Assassin with Burrata provided a hearty, satisfying option, and the Grilled Pork Chop was cooked to perfection. The Pizza Heart Shape – Frutti Di Mare stood out not just for its taste but also for its distinctive presentation. To conclude the meal, we indulged in their homemade Tiramisu.

In celebration of their opening, Ciao Pizza Hua Hin is offering a special promotion throughout the rainy season. Diners can enjoy a complimentary Ravioli with Scamorza & Truffle when they spend over 800 THB and check in on Facebook or Instagram. This promotion is available until July 31, 2024.

Ciao Pizza Hua Hin aims to provide a genuine taste of Italy while embracing the local flavors of Hua Hin.

With its prime location Ciao Pizza Hua Hin is set to become a favorite dining destination for both residents and visitors.

📍The Chlorophyll Hua Hin (Soi 47)

☎️ 081-326-5591

📲 Line ID: @ciaopizza.huahin

⏱ Opening Hours:

Sun.- Thu: 11.00 -22.00 ( Last Order 21.00)

Fri. – Sat: 11.00 – 23.00 (Last Order 22.00)

