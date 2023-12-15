New LED street lights brighten up Hua Hin’s Soi 112

Hua Hin Municipality has announced the successful installation of new LED street lights along Soi 112.

The project, which illuminates one of the town’s key thoroughfares, was closely monitored by Mr. Jeerawat Phraamani, the municipal clerk of Hua Hin and the chairman of the inspection committee.

On December 14, Mr. Phraamani, accompanied by committee members, conducted a thorough inspection of the installation process on Soi Hua Hin 112. The project involved the setting up of 126 LED street lights, each with a power of 100 watts. Complementing these lights are 63 newly erected street light poles, standing at a height of 9 meters each.

This installation, located in the central island of the Hua Na – Thap Tai road is part of a policy to improve public infrastructure for the area.

The LED lights are expected to provide better visibility and enhance safety for both pedestrians and motorists. Moreover, the use of LED technology aligns with the municipality’s commitment to energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The committee ensured that the installation adhered to all government regulations, guaranteeing both the quality of work and the safety of the installation. The move is part of a broader initiative by the Hua Hin municipality to upgrade the town’s lighting system, making streets safer and more navigable for its residents and numerous visitors.

Hua Hin Municipality said it will continue with such improvements, ensuring that Hua Hin remains a well-lit and welcoming town for all.

