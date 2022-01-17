New natural tourist attraction opens in Phetchaburi

If you are a fan of the great outdoors, a new tourist attraction has opened in Phetchaburi that officials say will allow visitors to experience nature and breath clean air.

Governor of Phetchaburi Mr. Nattawut Petchpromsorn recently announced the opening of “Khao Krating”, which is located in Nong Ya Plong, Phetchaburi.

According to Mr. Nuttawut, in a bid to boost domestic tourism, the government has encouraged each province to develop tourist attractions relevant to beauty and nature.

Close to Kaeng Krachan National Park, visitors can climb the thousand steps to the peak of Khao Krating while taking in the surrounding greenery and bamboo groves.

Previously, around 800 steps had allowed visitors to get part way Khao Krating, but some had fallen into disrepair.

But now the whole area has been updated with more steps added allowing people to reach the upper section of the mountain more easily.

The trek up the mountain using steps takes about an hour, officials said.

The summit offers views from Ban Laem, Hat Chao Samran, Hat Puek Tian, and Cha-Am Beach.

At night, city lights and the illuminated Phra Nakhon Khiri are also visible.

Eventually, a camp site will be built on the upper section of Khao Krating, officials said.

Plans are being discussed to construct separate toilets for men and women, as well as adding an electric supply so that people can stay overnight and the location can be developed into a destination for ecotourism.

Governor Nattawut said that it is believed that the majority of Phetchaburi residents have no idea Khao Krating exits.

Governor Nattawut said the opening of Khao Krating is good news not only for tourists but for locals too and will give a boost to the economy and help to create jobs for local people.

