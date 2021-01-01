“New Normal, Safe Driving, No Accidents”-74 deaths

Day 2 of the New Year holiday period (December 30) on Thailand’s roads ended up with 74 dead out of 586 road accidents. 576 people were injured.

It was the second day of the “New Normal, Safe Driving, No Accidents” campaign which was prepared to increase road safety awareness. But ended up buried under much of the Covid news and government restrictions which were rolled out in the days prior.

Drinking and driving were responsible for 34% of the incidents. Drink driving is routinely responsible for most road accidents during all holidays in Thailand. Speeding caused 33.5% of the incidents.

Most incidents on Day 2 involved motorbikes at 82%. Most crashes occurred on straight roads at 66.4%. 40.6% took place on Thai highways and 33.5% on village roads. Most of the incidents occurred between 4-8 pm at 28%.

Police have raised 1,927 roadside checkpoints across the country including 61,710 officials. 351,923 drivers were pulled over on Day 2. 62,598 were fined for traffic violations.

19,102 persons didn’t wear helmets on their motorbike and 16,135 drivers didn’t even have a driver’s license.

Source: thethaiger.com

