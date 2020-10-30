“New normal” to be followed during Loy Krathong Festival

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will proceed with the Loy Krathong festival activities on 31 Oct at several venues in Bangkok, including public parks, the Rama VIII Bridge, to name a few, provided that the public will comply with strict “new normal” measures.

BMA will directly supervise the social distancing and mask-wearing. However, fireworks or sparklers which are the trademark of the festival, will not be allowed.

The Rama VIII Bridge will also hold a musical concert and performances participated by local artists and celebrities from 17:00 to 22:00 hrs.

An exhibition of handicrafts and other native products from 50 districts of the capital will be available for sale.

Acting Director-general of Department of Health Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai suggested a rather peculiar but safe idea that people float their krathongs via online to reduce the risk of

Covid-19 infections as well as preventing pollution in lakes and rivers.

