New operational guidelines unveiled by Prachuap Khiri Khan’s governor

In a meeting held on December 27, 2023, at Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall’s Koh Lak Meeting Room, key figures in the province’s administration met to discuss future directions.

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Niti Wivatvanich, the newly appointed Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and was attended by Deputy Governors Mr. Kittipong Sukphakul, Mr. Komkrit Charoenpatanasombat, and Mr. Ongkarak Thongniramol, along with heads of various government agencies.

Amid these proceedings, Governor Wivatvanich introduced himself and the newly appointed or reassigned heads of government agencies.

Governor Wivatvanich laid out five key operational guidelines aimed at enhancing the province’s development and quality of life. These guidelines are:

Prachuap Khiri Khan as a City of Quality Life for Everyone: This initiative aims to uplift the living standards of all residents.

2. Prachuap Khiri Khan as a Clean City with Beautiful Streets and Clear Seas: Emphasizing environmental sustainability, this guideline focuses on maintaining cleanliness and beautification efforts, contributing to the overall appeal of the city.

3. Prachuap Khiri Khan as a Peaceful and 100% Safe City: Safety and security are paramount under this directive for both residents and visitors.

4. Prachuap Khiri Khan as a City with International Standard Tourism: Recognizing the importance of tourism, this guideline seeks to elevate the city’s offerings to meet international standards, thereby attracting a global audience.

5. Prachuap Khiri Khan as a City with a Strong Economy Where Citizens Have a Stable Income Throughout the Year: Economic stability and continuous income opportunities for its citizens are the focus here, aiming to strengthen the local economy and ensure financial security for its inhabitants.

