New Overboard swimwear store opens in Hua Hin

Overboard, a popular swimwear brand known for its commitment to the ocean lifestyle and sustainable fashion, has expanded its presence in Thailand with a new store in Hua Hin. This opening follows the success of their existing outlets in Phuket and Krabi.

Inspired by the ocean and the freedom of boarding, Overboard offers a range of swimwear that encapsulates both style and functionality. The brand appeals to a diverse demographic of beach enthusiasts, including surfers, paddleboarders, beach volleyball players, and style-conscious sunbathers. Overboard caters to all ages and genders, providing a unique shopping experience for those passionate about beach life and sustainable fashion.

The store showcases a variety of international brands such as Ripcurl, Quiksilver, Roxy, Havaianas and 69Slam.

And to further cater for a wide range of preferences and style the store also features other top brands including O’Neill and Maui and Sons.

Alongside these well-known names, Overboard takes pride in its own line of locally produced swimwear. This in-house brand is created with premium materials and aligns with sustainable practices, reflecting Overboard’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Popular items among customers include boardshorts, quick-drying rash guards, and stylish beachwear for men. Women prefer sporty bikinis, flattering one-pieces, and versatile cover-ups. For children, the store offers playful prints and sun-safe rash guards.

Located at Plaza 1 and 2, 33 Naresdamri Rd, next to the Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, the store opens daily from 11 am to 10 pm. Customers can reach the store at 0952745858 or via email at info@overboard.co.th for inquiries.

In celebration of the new store, Overboard is offering a 15% discount on all brands and its own line of swimwear until December 31, 2023. Additional promotions are expected to be announced early next year.

Customers can stay updated on the latest collections and offers by following Overboard on Instagram at overboardthailand and their website overboard.co.th, with an e-commerce platform set to launch soon.

According to the brand, Overboard is more than a swimwear retailer; it represents a community of ocean lovers who value quality, style, and sustainability. The brand actively partners with local conservation initiatives and utilizes environmentally friendly materials in its products, emphasizing the importance of preserving the oceans for future generations.

📞 095 274 5858

📧 info@overboard.co.th

📱 Overboard – Swimwear Outlet

🔗 https://linktr.ee/overboardthailand

