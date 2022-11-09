New shopping mall to open in Hua Hin

A new shopping mall will open in Hua Hin by Q3 next year, it has been announced.

The mall will be built on a three rai plot of land located opposite Hua Hin School on the Hua Hin Nong Phlap Road.

Construction of the mall is expected to last between six to eight months.

The new mall will be the second branch of the Hua Hin Shopping Mall, which is located in downtown Hua Hin on Phetkasem Road, alongside Soi 74/2.

On Monday (Nov 7), a formal ground breaking ceremony took place on the site the mall will be built on.

The mall’s owners said the new second branch will contain a wide selection of products, similar to the Shopping Mall’s first branch.

The focus will be on offering products that are of good quality but which are affordable.

The owners said they want to help people in Hua Hin by selling consumer goods at low prices during the economic downturn.

