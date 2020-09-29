New visa amnesty valid ‘til 31st October, extendable for another 60 days

The previous visa amnesty, which expired two days has now been extended until 31st October. The grace period recognised the problems many foreigners are having organising flights back to their home countries as new surge of the infection has rise in some parts of the world.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke in his dialogue: “As Covid-19 is still causing harm and there are many infections around the world, more than 30 million cases, some foreigners have to stay in Thailand, and cannot travel out of the Kingdom of Thailand to go back to their home countries, and they cannot follow Section 35 and Section 37 (5) of the Immigration Act 2522 and other related laws.”

The new immigration regulation will allow foreigners to apply for a 60-day extension after 31st October if they are “unable to leave due to limited flights or other issues” provided that they have an accompanying letter from their embassy.

Sources: Bangkok Post | The Thaiger

