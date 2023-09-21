New visa-free measures for Chinese and Kazakhstani tourists expected to boost tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Tourism Business Association of Prachuap Khiri Khan has expressed confidence that the recent visa exemption for Chinese and Kazakhstani tourists will positively impact tourism across all eight districts of the province.

Mr. Pramote Phetrasat, the association’s acting president, stated that the Thai government’s decision to grant visa-free access to Chinese and Kazakhstani visitors, effective from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024, has the potential to significantly bolster tourism in the region.

He highlighted the variety of attractions the province has to offer, from natural sites to cultural landmarks unique to each district. Of particular note, shopping destinations in the area have seen growing popularity among Chinese tourists.

Hoteliers, shop owners, restaurants, and other tourism-related enterprises are said to be gearing up to accommodate the expected influx of visitors, particularly from China.

This anticipation comes on the heels of a recent spike in Chinese visitors, with a group of over 2,000 tourists having recently explored the Sam Roi Yot district, where they visited a number of different attractions and learnt about local culture.

The visa-free initiative for Chinese and Kazakhstani visitors was put into place by the Royal Thai Government as part of a 30-day Tourist Visa Exemption Scheme, beginning September 25, 2023, and concluding on February 29, 2024.

Upon entry to Thailand, Chinese and Kazakhstan passport holders will be granted permission to stay in Thailand for up to 30 days.

