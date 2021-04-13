New wave of COVID-19 infections sees spike in cancellations at Hua Hin hotels

Following the new wave of coronavirus infections to hit the resort, scores of tourists have cancelled their reservations during the Songkran Festival.

A large cluster of infections have been linked to the Maya Pub on Phetkasem Road, and with infections set to rise further, many tourists who were due to visit Hua Hin have simply decided to cancel their trip.

The Hua Hin / Cha-am Tourism Business Association, as well as several hotel operators in Hua Hin, said that around 30 percent of reservations had been cancelled.

The latest outbreak could not have come at a worse time for hoteliers and business owners, many of whom had hoped that Songkran would bring a much needed boost to business.

As of Tuesday (13-April) health officials reported a total of 334 COVID-19 infections in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, most of which can be linked to the Maya Pub.

The news comes as Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office said another field hospital had been set up in a 4-storey building adjacent to Hua Hin Hospital. This is in addition to the field hospital set up at Hua Hin Hospital 5.

Health officials also said that only those who have visited high risk venues such as the Thonglor beer bars in Bangkok where large numbers of infections have been confirmed are required to self quarantine when entering the province

